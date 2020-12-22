Hamas welcomes shooting attack in Jerusalem

Hamas describes shooting attack near the Lions' Gate as a "heroic act".

The Hamas terrorist organization on Monday welcomed the shooting attack near the Lions’ Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem and called it a "heroic act."

In a statement, the organization praised the residents of the village of Qabatiya, from which the terrorist came.

"This is the heroism of a member of our people in defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This is a message to settlers who break into the mosque and try to hold their Talmudic ceremonies there," the Hamas statement said.

"We warn the occupation against continuing attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and allowing extremists to desecrate our sanctity, as our Palestinian people are ready to respond to the aggression of the occupation."

Hamas further claimed that the attack “is a message to anyone who chooses to normalize while violating Palestinian rights."



