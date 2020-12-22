The Israeli submarine that sent a message to Iran

Arab intelligence sources claim that an Israeli Navy submarine last Sunday openly crossed the Suez Canal, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the move was made with Egyptian approval and the submarine made its way towards the Persian Gulf in order to send a message to the regime in Tehran and warn it against a response to the elimination of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The defense establishment is preparing for a possible response on Iran's part for the elimination of Fakhrizadeh, which it has blamed on Israel. Also noteworthy is the proximity to the first anniversary of the elimination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, which was carried out by the United States.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said earlier on Monday, “The IDF will forcefully attack anyone who is involved, in part or in full, from near or far, in action against the State of Israel or against Israeli targets."