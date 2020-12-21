The head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan, told Arutz Sheva today about the moments when he came to the Horgan family home to tell the family members the terrible news of the murder of their mother, Esther.

"I arrived together at the family home with the rabbi of the settlement, Rabbi Uziel, the regional rabbi of the northern Samaria settlements, as well as together with a representative of Tzachi (local resilience team) with the terrible news in our mouths," he said.

"There are no words to describe my feeling as head of the Council who should stand up to his residents and in fact say that we have failed. I have failed, the entire State of Israel has failed to defend the most basic thing it's obligated to give its residents which is their security," Dagan noted.

The head of the Council added, "I am of course looking at this noble and righteous family, a family that is all kindness and we should all think of their pain, the pain of a family whose world has been destroyed when the mother of the family, a 52-year-old grandmother goes out jogging minutes from the family home in Tal Menashe, in the forest, and being brutally murdered.

"I can say that for many years I've had the privilege of operating in Samaria, I have merited, thank G-d, happy days of building the country, and unfortunately also hard days of terror attacks," he said.

Dagan went on to emphasize, "We first of all embrace this dear family, and with them the Tal Menashe community, a very special, very family-oriented community in northern Samaria.

"I personally, and I think most of the people of Israel are with me, send two clear messages:

"I send a message to Binyamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister, in a clear statement: The people of Israel expect light, more light. They come to spread darkness and we need to add light of construction, of new homes. This is the most determined message to our disgusting terrorist enemies.

"And the second message, on the other hand, to barbarians from the Palestinian Authority, and it is very simple:

"You will never defeat us. We will not break, we are stronger than you, because you chose death and we chose life. You are murderers like cavemen from 3,500 years ago in barbarism, and we live in 2020.

"We, with our faith, and with Zionist action here in Samaria, will win, we will build Samaria and all the other places in the Land of Israel. We will win!" Dagan concluded.