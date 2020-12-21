Clashes with police in front of National Headquarters

About 100 people tonight demonstrated at the entrance to the national headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem and blocked nearby Route 1.

The protest is being held over police conduct during the chase in which Ahuvya Sandak was killed. The demonstrators called out to the police: "Police of murderers, you murdered Ahuvya."

Ahuvya Sandak, 17, of Bat Ayin, was killed this afternoon in a car overturn while fleeing with friends from a police car. There were four other youths in the vehicle.

The occupants of the car claim that the unmarked vehicle in which the police officers were traveling rammed them from behind. The Department of Police Investigations is investigating the conduct of detectives from the Central Unit who were involved in the accident.

MK Betzalel Smotrich, who arrived at the scene, tried to enter by virtue of being a Knesset Member, but a policeman who was present confronted him. Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin said he views Smotrich's removal with gravity, in light of the fact that Smotrich holds the immunity of a Knesset Member.

Bat Ayin Chief Rabbi Daniel Cohen issued a message to members of his community this evening after it became known that the person killed in a police chase today was the late Ahuvya Sandak.

"With pain and weeping over the terrible tragedy of the death of the beloved, holy, and pure Ahuvya. With devotion he sacrificed his life for the settlement of our land, his pure soul ascended to heaven in a storm. May we know how to live in the light of his pure will for the good of the people.

"As a community, we are united in doing good for such a precious family. We will gather there for comfort, prayers, and true love. May the good G-d grant that we may know how to continue with the strength and courage for the holiness for the Torah, the People, and the Land," wrote Rabbi Cohen.





