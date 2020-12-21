Trump wonders what airport will be named after him

US President Donald Trump has been asking aides in recent weeks which airport they believe will eventually bear his name, the Daily Beast reported.

One source stated that Trump stated that “no president” wants to have an airport with a poor reputation named after them. Another source said that Trump had inquired about the process of getting an airport named after a former president.

A third source told the Daily Beast that Trump had begun expressing interest in having an airport named after him in 2018.

Eight former presidents currently have airports named after them, with Ronald Reagan and George Washington sharing an airport.