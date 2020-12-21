PM Netanyahu at KKL-JNF’s 'Kushner Garden For Peace'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and U.S. President’s Senior Advisor Jared Kushner today held a tree planting ceremony and inaugurated the Kushner Garden for Peace at the Grove of Nations.

On a formal visit to Israel, and after intense negotiations, leading the Abraham Accords and brokering a number of peace and normalization agreements for the State of Israel, Senior Advisor to U.S. President, Jared Kushner planted a tree and unveiled the Kushner Garden of Peace in Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund’s Grove of Nations, located in Jerusalem.

In the ceremony, eighteen olive trees were planted and the planter’s prayer was recited in English by Kushner and in Hebrew by the KKL-JNF World Chairman Avraham Duvdevani, who also expressed his appreciation for Kushner’s admirable work.

Together with the Prime Minister, Duvdevani presented Kushner with the Golden Book certificate, inscribing Kushner into the annals of Jewish history.

The Grove of Nations is situated in the Jerusalem Forest and makes up a part of the Olive Tree Route, an initiative led by UNESCO and the Council of Europe to establish an Olive Tree Route around the entire Mediterranean basin "expressing the common desire for peace and co-existence."