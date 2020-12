Esther Horgan, 52, a mother of six from Tal Menashe in Samaria, was murdered in a brutal attack near her hometown.

Her body was found lifeless in the Reihan (Shaked) forest. Before the murder, she was filmed entering the reserve, from which she did not return.

She is survived by a husband and six children - two daughters and four sons. The youngest of them, 13 years old, celebrated a bar mitzvah just about three months ago.