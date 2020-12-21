Smotrich: Police may try to cover up teen's death

National Union chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich warned of a potential coverup in the case of a Jewish teenager who was killed in an accident during a police chase in Samaria Monday afternoon.

"The police chase in Binyamin that ended in a serious accident and a dead boy is a serious incident that must be fully investigated. The police have clear procedures in this matter and there is grave concern that they have been violated, which led to the tragic outcome," MK Smotrich wrote on his Twitter account.

"From the information that came to me at this moment, the police closed the area and even prevented ZAKA members from dealing with the dead and there is a fear that the findings in the field will be covered up," he added.

"Looking to the future and in order to avoid a severe crisis of confidence, I call on the police to allow the settlement representatives to enter the area to prevent the disruption of the investigation," he said.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Kochav HaShachar in the Binyamin district of Samaria, just west of the Jordan Valley, when police officers attempted to apprehend a group of young Israeli men suspected of throwing stones at Arab vehicles in the area.

When the suspects fled, undercover police officers pursued them in a vehicular chase.

During the chase, the driver of the suspects’ car lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road.

Several people were injured in the crash, including one youth who was declared dead at the scene.

The injured suspects were evacuated to the hospital while handcuffed.

Honenu attorney Nati Rom was dispatched to the hospital to provide legal aid to the suspects.

Honenu CEO Shmuel Medad responded to the accident, "The blood is on the hands of the commanders of the Judea and Samaria area, who allow the spilling of the blood of our best children. This horror should make the Israel Police and the Ministry of Internal Security tremble. And so too for all the echelons that guide such murderous behavior and allocate huge budgets for it. The land should not cover their blood! "