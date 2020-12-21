KKL-JNF, Foreign Affairs Ministry give UN Special Coordinator Nickolay Mladenov sendoff

Mladenov will assume next position as UN envoy for Libya.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Mladenov accepts plaque
Bruno Sharvit

After five years of serving in his current position, the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund together with the Foreign Affairs Ministry held a farewell ceremony for UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov at the Kennedy Memorial in Jerusalem.

The ceremony was attended by KKL-JNF Deputy World Chairman Amir Shneider, Alon Bar, Political Director at the IMFA and Yael Ravia-Zadok, Deputy Director General at the IMFA, and by Mladenov himself.

Mladenov accepted gifts, and participants planted a tree.

Mladenov, former Bulgarian Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister, has been serving as UN Special Coordinator since February 2015. He will assume office at his next position as UN envoy for Libya.



