Gantz: 'We will find the despicable murderer responsible'

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz vowed Monday morning that Israeli security forces will identify and apprehend the perpetrator responsible for the murder of an Israeli woman in northern Samaria Sunday.

“I send my deepest sympathies to the Horgan family on the horrific murder of Esther, of blessed memory,” Gantz tweeted.

“Israel’s security forces are working to find the despicable murderer and take him promptly into custody. We will never accept a reality in which human life becomes dispensable.”

Early Monday morning, the remains of 52-year-old Esther Horgan, a mother of six from the northern Samaria town of Tal Menashe, were found in the Reihan Forest near Tal Menashe.

Police found signs of violence on Horgan’s body, with investigators saying the woman appeared to be the victim of nationalistically-motivated murder.

Israeli leaders expressed outrage, with President Reuven Rivlin saying in a statement: “The brutal murder of Esther Horgan, who went out of her house yesterday afternoon and didn’t come back, lived a full, wonderful life of raising a family, of creativity, and caring. A life which was stolen from her by a savage person.”

“I trust our security forces will capture the despicable killers and bring them to justice.”

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen offered his condolences to Horgan’s family.

“I am certain that our security forces will apprehend the savage person who committed this heinous crime. We must totally demolish the home the terrorist came from in order to deter the next terrorist from carrying out another crime.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said the news of Horgan’s murder was “heart-breaking”.

“How cruel and evil. I send my condolences to the family, and I am sure that the security forces will catch the despicable terrorist.”