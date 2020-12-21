Blue and White MK Hila Shai-Vazan diagnosed with COVID

MK Hila Shai-Vazan (Blue and White) has tested positive for the coronavirus, a Knesset spokesperson announced Monday.

MK Shai-Vazan notified the Head of the Knesset Guard, Sergeant-at-Arms Yosef Grif, regarding her condition.

A Knesset spokesperson said that MK Shai-Vazan was last present in the Knesset five days ago, on Wednesday, December 16th.

“The Knesset will continue to operate, and will conduct tests and epidemiological tracing, together with officials from the Ministry of Health.”

Following the announcement Monday morning, MK Shai-Vazan tweeted that she is suffering from mild symptoms of the virus.

“Unfortunately I have tested positive for the coronavirus,” the lawmaker tweeted. “I am experiencing light symptoms and hope to get better soon.”

“I will continue to fight for the passage of the Refund Law, including for couples who get married at home, so that it will be passed this week already,” Shai-Vazan continued, referring to a bill which would entitle those forced to cancel events due to the coronavirus to a refund for their deposit on event halls or catering services.