PA official: Tripartite move to support international peace conference

A Palestinian Arab official said on Sunday that there is a joint Palestinian-Egyptian-Jordanian move to support holding an international peace conference to solve the conflict with Israel, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The move followed a consultative meeting that was held on Saturday in Cairo among the foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt, as well as the PA official in charge of foreign affairs.

The PA envoy to Egypt, Diab al-Louh, was quoted as having told Voice of Palestine radio that the held the meeting to place the Palestinian issue at the front of the Arab and international position to find a just and comprehensive solution.

"The ministers are going to take advantage of the political changes in the Middle East Region, as well as the world, to support holding the international peace conference," al-Louh said.

The move will be based on the international resolutions related to the Palestinian issue in order to allow the Palestinian Arabs to establish an independent state on the pre-1967 borders with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, he added.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has repeatedly pushed for an international conference for peace in the Middle East, aimed at bypassing the US efforts to resume talks.

A senior PA official said recently that the PA had started diplomatic steps to hold an international peace conference at the beginning of 2021.