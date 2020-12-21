Coronavirus continues to rapidly spread in Gaza

Fathi Abu Warda, an adviser to the Palestinian Authority “minister of health”, said on Sunday that the rate of coronavirus infections in the Gaza Strip ranges from 30 to 45 percent.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine radio, Abu Warda said that the health situation in the Gaza Strip is serious in light of the continuing increase in the number of deaths and patients in serious condition.

According to PA “health ministry”, 350 cases are hospitalized in the Gaza Strip, 238 are in serious condition, and 62 of them are connected to a respirator.

The hospitals in the Gaza Strip have 500 beds for coronavirus patients and 170 intensive care units.

Abu Warda also said that the deaths from the virus this week included people who did not suffer from chronic diseases, including two doctors, a third-year medical student and a 34-year-old woman.

The “ministry of health” reported that over the past 24 hours, 24 people had died of coronavirus in Judea and Samaria (12) and Gaza (12) and 1,427 new cases of the virus were recorded.

The recovery rate is 81.1 percent, the active cases rate is 18.1 percent and the mortality rate is 0.9 percent.