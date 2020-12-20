'My wife called me crying from happiness'

The 'Eshet Chayil' project of the Tzalash - Army in the Service of God – organization, is one of the most beautiful projects to have been established in recent years.

We know of many organizations that provide for IDF soldiers both emotionally and materially, but there is something unique about the Tzalash organization, which has taken things up a level to provide a supportive umbrella for the wives who stay at home and take care of the needs of the family.

Tzalash understands that in order for a married soldier to be able to serve his nation properly, his wife must also be looked after. When this is the case, he will be able to serve more productively and be more professional and so that he can realize the vision that Tzalash supports: "To see soldiers who are more cohesive, study more Torah, are more enlightened, and pay more attention to Halacha and show an abundance of love and caring for their fellow human beings."

Come and join us in providing spiritual guidance and enrichment for thousands of IDF soldiers.



Tzalash believes that it is not just about making a siyum for completion of a tractate of Mishna or Gemara, holding large conferences, book publishing and accompanying of soldiers throughout their military service. Those things are, of course, a true Kiddush Hashem, but of equal importance is enhancing sensitivity to the soldier's family where the wife is the real driving force who ultimately supports and brings the soldier to the mental and spiritual strength he needs while he is in service. It is she who makes it possible for him to implement the rest of the things with which he is tasked.



In the framework of its initiative, women's evenings and conferences are held, where the soldiers' wives are introduced to Tzalash, and thanks to the living connection that has been forged and their identification with it, a facilitating and liberating dialog is created so that the pressures and difficulties faced by these special women, fade away. These special women receive support, encouragement and a little something special.



One of the women participating in the 'Eshet Chayil' project says that what she has received from Tzlash is “A gift that my husband and I were given, which strengthened the bond between us in a big way. My husband was having quite a hard time in the army, but now it's really, really amazing, and suddenly, when things are good with me, he’s doing well too!”

"The Tzalash Chanukah campaign for soldiers’ wives received great feedback from the enthusiastic soldiers and you have no idea how many tears of happiness and excitement there was in her voice when my wife called me," said one of the soldiers who wrote to Rabbi Peretz, "We have been going through a very, very difficult period, especially difficult for my wife, and all of a sudden, that little sweetener came with the heartwarming note of encouragement and it really strengthened her and gave her a sense of mission, of belonging to something that is so very, very big. Not only did you make my wife happy, you have plated the foundations for shalom bayit and there is no limit to our gratitude! "

Come and join us in providing spiritual guidance and enrichment for thousands of IDF soldiers.