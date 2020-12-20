'Made in Israel' boutique hats in Dubai

With travel between the United Arab Emirates and Israel opened up and economic ties being created by businesses in both countries, some entrepreneurs in Israel are working to expand their operations into the Arab world, using commercial centers in the UAE to reach hitherto untapped markets.

Israeli designer Ornella Gaz is among those small business owners who have already launched operations in the UAE, travelling to Dubai to sell her boutique hat designs.

“I’ve brought my collection to Dubai,” Gaz told Arutz Sheva.

“Everything is handmade. I studied fashion at the ESMOD school in Paris; it is the Harvard of fashion. I’ve been working in fashion for the past five years. I’ve released 250 models in those five years, and I’ve never made the same thing twice.”

Gaz’s hats range in price from 300 to 900 Euros, and according to her, women in the UAE “really appreciate the fact that they are a single piece, at high quality, and that they’re handmade.”

“Just as Jewish women in the fashion industry in France appreciate my handmade [hats], I believe that I’ll also succeed in Dubai.”