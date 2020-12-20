Jordanian journalist: PLO now devoid of meaning
Jordanian journalist says the problem is there's neither a 'Palestinian State' nor a strong PLO.
Tags: Abbas. PLO PLO Hamas
PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas speaks at United Nations in New York
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelJordanian journalist: PLO now devoid of meaning
Jordanian journalist: PLO now devoid of meaning
Jordanian journalist says the problem is there's neither a 'Palestinian State' nor a strong PLO.
Tags: Abbas. PLO PLO Hamas
PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas speaks at United Nations in New York
Reuters
top