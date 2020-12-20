MK Kahana blessed by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky

MK Matan Kahana (Yamina) was blessed Sunday morning by the leader of the Lithuanian haredi community, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, at his home in the city of Bnei Brak.

Rabbi Kanievsky's associates who were present at the meeting noted, "For a long time the rabbi has not looked as excited as he did at the meeting with MK Kahana."

"I was excited to meet and talk with the giant of this generation, Rabbi Kanievsky, the greatest leader in Torah and public stature that we have had in our generation," said MK Kahana.

"Torah study has always connected us and we can make sure that the Torah continues to connect the different parts of the people of Israel, now and for all generations. [Rabbi Kanievsky] is a symbol of devotion, growth and years of immersion in the Torah."

"We are in the midst of an important day," he added. "The day when the vaccination campaign for the coronavirus begins. But the virus of rift and division that divides every good part of the Israeli public has no vaccine and no cure. Only if we take personal, sectoral and national responsibility can we defeat it."

"Unfortunately, in the recent past, the haredi sector has been subjected to severe accusations and has been unjustly blacklisted. I am here to tell the haredi public without hesitation - we are all brothers. At this time, we must all put our sectarianism aside and concentrate on healing Israeli society from the virus of division. It is in our hands," MK Kahana concluded.