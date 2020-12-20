CDC: 2.3% of Americans receiving COVID vaccine had 'Health Impact Event'

The U.S. Center for Disease Control Anaphylaxis Following m-RNA COVID-19 Vaccine Receipt report says 2.3% of the 215,362 Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccine have had a "Health Impact Event", defined by the CDC as: “unable to perform daily activities, unable to work, required care from a doctor.”

Health Communication Lecturer at IDC Herzliya International School Dr. Yaffa Shir Raz commented on the data: "According to this, vaccinating 150 million people would produce 3.4 million 'events'.

"But it's very important to note that the percentage is growing. If you do the calculation per day - on the first day the percentage was very small - 0.44.

"The percentage increases as the number of people receiving the vaccine increases, so it seems that it will not stay at 2.3%, either."

Shir Raz wrote: "According to the report, by December 18th, 215,362 people received the vaccine, and of them, 5,052 developed adverse effects in a degree that prevented them from performing daily activities or working, and required medical supervision.

"The meaning: The rate of adverse effects in this degree stands at 2.345%. Do the calculation by yourself - if 9 million people in the country get the vaccine, and if hundreds of millions get it worldwide.

"This is what's called 'everything's under control.'

Shir Raz continued: "It's important to note: the percentage of adverse effects of this level increased as more people vaccinated - not just the number, but the percentage, when on December 14th it stood at 0.44%. On December 15th, it was already at 0.78%; on December 16th at 1%, and so on.

"And another crazy thing that's happening quietly and becomes clear only from the table: It turns out that pregnant women have already begun to vaccinate. More precisely, already thousands. This, although the British Ministry of Health explicitly wrote that there is no information, and that even animal toxicity studies have not been completed. The vaccine is not recommended for pregnant women: 'For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination'."