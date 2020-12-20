Hasidic and secular music stars present song of unity

Israeli rock musician Aviv Geffen and Hasidic pop music star Avraham Fried have a released a new single together: "Batzoret" (Drought).
"This song comes to provide an opening for hope and unity and to find a meeting place," Geffen explains.
"It was recorded after countless fascinating conversations between Avraham and me. We felt this was a statement we both wanted to keep. A kind of testament of a country that wants the people who live in it not to be forgotten. "
"What started those conversations, the point at which something in Avraham Fried's heart opened, was a video from a spring interview. "It could have been another evening of routine life under coronavirus at my house in Brooklyn," he says, "but a video sent to me by a friend from Israel made me tear up at once. When I saw Aviv tear up in the interview and ask to put out the discourse of hate and to increase brotherly love, I couldn't stand it any longer and answered his call."
"I had never met Aviv Geffen," he emphasizes, "and such a meeting was not on the agenda at all. But if there is one thing the coronavirus has taught us, it is that hearts can meet and connect even tens of thousands of miles away from each other. Because we are brothers."
Lyrics of "Batzoret" (translated from Hebrew):
The walls of the soul crack and a ray of light comes through
How nice it is to see the vine flourish in the wasteland
Even one who doubts carries a little prayer with him
At the time of drought when we waited for blessed rains
Even if you worry terribly
Don't lose hope and believe in love
There is no peace and no tranquility
Even if you fear and are bitter
I am your brother, don't forget
Even if you are a bit far
Even with my closed eyes I heard your voice
You invited me to visit the tent of your loneliness
We were small flames in one large fire
We forgot that in time of drought everything is burned
Even if you worry terribly
Don't lose hope and believe in love
There is no peace and no tranquility
Even if you fear and are bitter
I am your brother, don't forget
Even if you are a bit far
In the time of drought.