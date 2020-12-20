Hasidic and secular music stars present song of unity

Israeli rock musician Aviv Geffen and Hasidic pop music star Avraham Fried have a released a new single together: "Batzoret" (Drought).

"This song comes to provide an opening for hope and unity and to find a meeting place," Geffen explains.

"It was recorded after countless fascinating conversations between Avraham and me. We felt this was a statement we both wanted to keep. A kind of testament of a country that wants the people who live in it not to be forgotten. "

"What started those conversations, the point at which something in Avraham Fried's heart opened, was a video from a spring interview. "It could have been another evening of routine life under coronavirus at my house in Brooklyn," he says, "but a video sent to me by a friend from Israel made me tear up at once. When I saw Aviv tear up in the interview and ask to put out the discourse of hate and to increase brotherly love, I couldn't stand it any longer and answered his call."

"I had never met Aviv Geffen," he emphasizes, "and such a meeting was not on the agenda at all. But if there is one thing the coronavirus has taught us, it is that hearts can meet and connect even tens of thousands of miles away from each other. Because we are brothers."

Lyrics of "Batzoret" (translated from Hebrew):

The walls of the soul crack and a ray of light comes through

How nice it is to see the vine flourish in the wasteland

Even one who doubts carries a little prayer with him

At the time of drought when we waited for blessed rains

Even if you worry terribly

Don't lose hope and believe in love

There is no peace and no tranquility

Even if you fear and are bitter

I am your brother, don't forget

Even if you are a bit far

Even with my closed eyes I heard your voice

You invited me to visit the tent of your loneliness

We were small flames in one large fire

We forgot that in time of drought everything is burned

Even if you worry terribly

Don't lose hope and believe in love

There is no peace and no tranquility

Even if you fear and are bitter

I am your brother, don't forget

Even if you are a bit far

In the time of drought.