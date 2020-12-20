Returnees from UK to be sent to coronavirus hotels

The Defense Ministry and the Home Front Command are preparing to operate hotels to isolate returnees from the United Kingdom and other countries where the new mutation of the coronavirus, which is considered particularly contagious, has been discovered.

"Against the background of the development of the mutation of the coronavirus in several countries until full information and policy formulation is received, Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the Assistant Defense Minister in the Ministry of Defense and the IDF through the Home Front Command to prepare the Corona hotels to receive returnees from these countries within 24 hours from the decision in the Corona Cabinet." the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Last night, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new lockdown in London in response to the discovery of the new virus strain, which makes the disease up to 70% more transmissible.

Johnson noted in his remarks that there is currently no evidence that the new virus is more deadly, but evidence is accumulating that it is accelerating the spread.

"There is no evidence that the vaccine will be less effective as a result of the new coronavirus mutation, but we must act now. We will represent new restrictions in London and the South East of England. Residents in these areas will have to stay at home," he said.