Ministers to decide on new restrictions

Members of the Corona Cabinet are to convene Sunday to decide on possible responses to the virus.

On the table is the previous proposal discussed by the ministers of "tightened restraint," including a full closure of street shops, malls and markets, as well as schools in cities defined as "red" and "orange."

At the same time, voices from the government's Emergency Market system (Malach) call to enact a general closure across the country and not wait to see the results of the intermediate policy.

At the last cabinet meeting, the ministers decided that "tightened restraint" would take effect if one of two criteria is met: Either the weekly rate of positive tests stands at 2,500, or the coefficient of infection is recorded at 1.32.

The policy would continue for about three weeks and, if the infection coefficient is recorded at a significantly lower value in this period, the restrictions would be canceled. On the other hand, if the numbers don't change or become higher during this period, the state would enter a full closure.

In addition, the Health Ministry announced that, beginning Sunday, all countries outside Israel will be considered "red," and those returning from them will need to isolate.