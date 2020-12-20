Office of the Chief Rabbi

What is the best way to share?

In last week’s Parsha of Vayeishev, and at the beginning of this week’s Parsha of Mikeitz, we have three pairs of dreams.

In the very first one, Joseph, reveals his two dreams to his brothers. He does so in order to show them how superior he is over them. They certainly got the message and as a result they engaged in an act of attempted fratricide.

At the end of Parshat Vayeishev, with the second pair of dreams, Joseph correctly interprets the dreams of Pharaoh’s butler and baker. He asks the butler, “When you emerge alive from this dungeon, please tell Pharaoh all about me – save me from my fate!”

At the beginning of Parshat Mikeitz Joseph interprets Pharaoh’s two dreams and as a result he is elevated out of the dungeon to become only second to Pharaoh in Egypt.

How did Pharaoh know that Joseph was someone who’s word he could rely on?

This was the first occasion on which Joseph was involved in interpreting dreams and sharing their valuable messages unconditionally. On the previous occasions, he had always had a personal agenda. However on this occasion when Pharaoh quizzed Joseph, Joseph said,

“It’s Hashem Who is correctly interpreting your dreams.”

He showed that he was a person of integrity and sincerity. There was no agenda. He didn’t want to receive anything in return. He was sharing out of concern, empathy and consideration.

That is what impressed Pharaoh. That is what told him that Joseph was a person whose word he could rely on

So the message for us is that when we have something to share – it could be something physical, it could be the gift of knowledge – if we have an agenda, we don’t stand to benefit from what we are doing. But when we share for the sake of others and do so unconditionally, that is when we stand to receive the most.