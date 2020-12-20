Soleimani’s daughter: Trump is the monster, not my father

Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani who was eliminated by the US last January, claimed in a recent interview that Al-Qaeda and ISIS were made by the United States and that her father had been the only person standing before them.

Soleimani also said that US President Donald Trump is the monster, not her father. In addition, she claimed that there is no difference between Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden, since they follow the same policies and are the "same person."

The interview aired on Russia Today TV on December 16 and was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"Al-Qaeda, ISIS, they are a group of terrorists that America made them, and we have many proofs for that. My father was the only person was standing in front of such terrorist groups,” claimed Soleimani.

"They made it to start a war in the Middle East, and they use it to start hurting people and taking their houses, their jobs, their money, their countries. Of course they are not happy for my father standing in front of them and destroying them everywhere," she added.

"There is no difference between Biden and Trump. They are the same guy, and they are following the same policy. Biden [agreed] with Obama when they made ISIS. What's the difference between Trump and Biden? What will change?"