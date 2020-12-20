Global coronavirus cases surpass 75 million

Global coronavirus infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally.

There have been 18.65 million new cases in the past month, the highest reported for a 30-day period since the pandemic started, the tally showed.

Europe remains the region with the most cases - 21.6 million cases - followed by North America with 17.9 million, Latin America with 14.5 million and Asia with 13 million.

Meanwhile on Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed new restrictions on broad swaths of England just ahead of the holidays in the midst of a surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

Speaking at a news conference and quoted by The Hill, Johnson imposed the toughest possible set of restrictions, known as “Tier 4,” in parts of London, the South East and the East of England, which are currently in Tier 3.

While similar restrictions were imposed in November, this round will not include a ban on communal worshiping.

The restrictions mean a “bubble policy,” which currently allows up to three households to meet, will be severely rolled back.

The announcement comes amid a spike in cases across the United Kingdom. Johnson said the restrictions are “necessary” to protect residents during the dangerous winter months.

“As your Prime Minister, I sincerely believe there is no alternative open to me. Without action, the evidence suggests infections would soar, hospitals would become overwhelmed and many thousands more would lose their lives,” he warned.

Johnson’s statement came after he was briefed by the nation’s medical officials who informed him that a new COVID-19 strain was rapidly tearing across England.

Britain has been battling to contain new waves of the virus. It reported 27,052 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to Reuters, taking its total over 2 million, and 534 more deaths, taking the overall official toll to more than 67,000.

There has been a surge in infections sparked by the new virus strain - VUI202012/01.

Later on Saturday, the Dutch government banned all passenger flights from Britain after finding the first case of the coronavirus strain. The ban begins at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday and will continue until January 1.