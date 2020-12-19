NYT issues retraction of award-winning show on 'ISIS terrorist'
Fox News reports NT Times admitting false claims in its acclaimed podcast series on ISIS. Trump - 'They do this to me all the time.'
New York Times office
Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaNYT issues retraction of award-winning show on 'ISIS terrorist'
NYT issues retraction of award-winning show on 'ISIS terrorist'
Fox News reports NT Times admitting false claims in its acclaimed podcast series on ISIS. Trump - 'They do this to me all the time.'
New York Times office
Flash 90
top