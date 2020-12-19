Aryeh King:
PA policemen in the streets of Jerusalem

Jerusalem city councilman King is outraged after PA 'terrorist' police were seen ordering around Israeli citizens in the capital city.

Hezki Baruch

Deputy mayor of Jerusalem Aryeh King
Deputy mayor of Jerusalem Aryeh King
Hezki Baruch

Jerusalem city councilman Aryeh King addressed Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana Saturday evening following dissemination of a video showing PA policemen parading in the streets of Jerusalem.

"How can we allow terrorists disguised as "police officers" to parade around the streets of our nation's capital, ordering around Israeli citizens in the Kfar Akeb neighborhood?"

"Terrorist PA police officers, armed to the teeth, felt at ease walking around the city with their PA uniforms," said King.

"They felt completely justified giving out orders to Israelis in the Kfar Akeb and Kalandia neighborhoods."

"I'm asking the honorary Minister Ohana to provide me with some quick answers after the honorable Minister conducts a full evaluation of just how such an incident was allowed to go over in complete silence."



