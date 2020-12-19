FDA approves Moderna vaccine for emergency use

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Saturday approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Moderna's vaccine against the virus will be the second to enter immediate use in the United States, after Pfizer's emergency vaccine being approved for use.

Moderna's vaccine is considered easier to operate and transport than Pfizer's, and can be transported at a higher temperature. Due to this, it is likely to be more common in areas with access roads that are considered more complicated in the country.

The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting Presentation document claims a 66% reduction in transmissions based on 52 people, that is, "14 in the vaccine group and 38 in the placebo group".

President Donald Trump also welcomed the approval on Twitter: "Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available!" Joe Biden, who plans to get vaccinated on Monday, said "better days await us."