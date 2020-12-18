Biden to receive coronavirus vaccine on Monday

US President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will receive their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in public on Monday, incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday, according to Axios.

The Bidens will do so in order "to send a clear message to the public, that it's safe and consistent with security and medical protocols," she added.

Earlier on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence became the highest-ranking US government official to receive the vaccine, doing so on live television in order to bolster public confidence.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Friday, according to Axios.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive the vaccine the week after Biden does, Psaki told reporters.

Biden recently said in an interview that he will be "happy to" get a coronavirus vaccine and will get it publicly to demonstrate his confidence in it.

Earlier this week it was reported that President Donald Trump, Pence and other top US officials will be offered the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine as part of a plan aimed at ensuring the continuity of government.

Trump later clarified that White House employees would receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary.

“I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!” he wrote on Twitter.

