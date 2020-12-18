Iran begins construction at underground nuclear site

Iran has begun construction on a site at its underground nuclear facility at Fordow, according to satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Friday.

Construction on the Fordow site began in late September, according to AP. Satellite images obtained from Maxar Technologies show the construction taking place at a northwest corner of the site.

A December 11 satellite photo shows what appears to be a dug foundation for a building with dozens of pillars. Such pillars can be used in construction to support buildings in earthquake zones.

Asked for comment, Iran’s mission to the United Nations told AP that “none of Iran’s nuclear activities are secret,” given the ongoing inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“We have always maintained that our current activities, which are in line with (the nuclear deal), can and will be immediately reversed once the other parties, including the U.S., come into full compliance with what was agreed upon, in particular on removing sanctions,” mission spokesman Alireza Miryousefi said. He did not elaborate.

The Vienna-based IAEA declined to comment. The agency as of yet has not publicly disclosed if Iran informed it of any construction at Fordo.

Iran announced last year that it would renew uranium enrichment activities at the underground Fordow facility, located outside of Qom, in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 deal in 2018.

The move was part of Iran’s scaling back of its compliance with the 2015 deal. In September, the head of Iran's atomic agency said that 1,044 centrifuges were active at Fordow.

