Watch: Arab rioters destroy IDF drone aircraft

An IDF drone aircraft operating in Samaria Friday was destroyed by Arab rioters shortly after it touched down.

The incident occurred near the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Kafr Qaddum in the Shechem [Nablus] district, when a military drone carrying tear gas grenades landed, and was promptly attacked by masked Arab rioters.

While the drone was destroyed, it was later recovered by the IDF.

An army spokesperson said there was no concern of sensitive information being lost.

"During violent riots in Kafr Qaddum in the Samaria regional district, a drone belonging to the IDF made an unplanned landing. The drone was recovered by IDF forces, and there is no concern over information being leaked."