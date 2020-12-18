When Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan learned to bless in Moroccan

Morocco’s Ambassador to the United Nations Omar Hilale joined Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan in-person on Thursday night to light the final Hanukkah candle, less than a week after the two countries announced the establishment of formal relations.

The unique event, hosted by the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations and the Forum for Cultural Diplomacy, featured blessings and candle lighting by several other UN ambassadors, including from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who also signed normalization agreements with Israel recently.

The virtual reception was moderated by Rabbi Yehuda Sarna of the Jewish Council of the Emirates.

During the event, Ambassador Erdan greeted his Moroccan counterpart, Omar Hilale, with a Moroccan salutation.

"Welcome my dear brother, I am so glad to host you here, and I hope you and our two peoples will celebrate many more holidays together, God-willing," Erdan said in Moroccan.

After the first seven lights were kindled by various ambassadors in attendance, Erdan and Hilale together lit the eighth candle.

"If you would have told me a few months ago that I would be lighting Hanukkah candles with friends from the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco, I would have said that cannot happen," said Erdan. "But today, we're showing the next generation that anything is possible."