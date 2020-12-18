Mossad chief 'Yossi Cohen has been a nightmare for the Iranians'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu decided this week to appoint deputy Mossad chief D. as the new chief of the Mossad intelligence agency, replacing the outgoing chief Yossi Cohen.

Zvi Yehezkel, a commentator for Channel 13 on Middle East affairs, discussed the interest the Arab world has shown in the changing of the guard at Israel's foreign intelligence agency, the Mossad.

"It is fascinating to see how the Arab media is interested in the replacement of the Mossad chief," said Yehezkel in an interview with Radio 103FM.

"But Yossi Cohen is responsible for shaping people's lives in the Middle East, therefore there is interest."

"Yossi Cohen has become a legend in the Arab world. Iran's leadership made so many attempts to uncover the identities of Mossad agents, and never succeeded. Under Cohen, the Mossad revealed Iran's secrets."

On Wednesday, Cohen joined President Reuven Rivlin for a Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony, during which he praised the Mossad for its recent work, including in laying the foundation for the recent peace deals with moderate Arab states.

“Facing the challenges and providing security for the State of Israel and its people, over the last few months we have seen breakthroughs in peace and normalization across the region. I am proud to say that the Mossad played a significant role in the developments that came to fruition recently."

"The peace and normalization accords reached recently are a vital component of our national security. Just as the Mossad works to foil the plans of Israel’s enemies, it constantly seeks opportunities for peace and cooperation and when it finds them, it works methodically and patiently to turn them into real and stable assets."