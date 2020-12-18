Peter Buttigieg as Biden's Transportation Czar means a dangerous curve lies ahead

Among Joe Biden's known afflictions: Liberalism; Obama's bootlicker; Purpose-driven ignorance of his son Hunter's foibles, is Joe's affliction of Hebrewphobia. Big Time.

So much so, he plans to formally nominate Pete Buttiegieg and John Kerry to cabinet po‎sitions (if he is even sworn in as President), a move leaves much to be desired in terms of promoting human decency from the West Wing, as President Trump wanted to do, time and again.

Peter Buttigieg's notoriety as Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, where he was nicknamed 'Pothole Pete' for his supposed 'aversion to asphalt', is well known. The good people of South Bend nearly had to 'grovel for gravel' to have their roads repaired. But that isn't even the piece de resistance within our topsy-turvey alternate universe, aka 2020.

Buttigieg, as Biden's pick for Transportation Secretary, puts all landsman and the people who love them, at the mercy of a dangerous curve. To be sure of that, read the venerable Council on Foreign Relations, September 23, 2020, where they posed questions to persons of prominence. Peter Buttigieg, when asked about his stance regarding The Middle East, said he, "opposes" what he calls "Israel's overreach in the West Bank and Gaza and would consider withholding U.S. aid to Israel if it attempts to annex the West Bank."

Isn't it amazing, how these upstarts feign amnesia as to the venal violence perpetrated upon Israelis by the Palestinian Arabs via their walking suicide factories? Buttigieg said he "opposes the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, an effort to put economic pressure on Israel," but he emphasizes that "Americans have a constitutional right to participate." The last sentence is the big reveal as to Buttigieg's real beliefs.

Those beliefs are meant to appease Anti-Semitism by opining for protections for those ready, willing and able to harm Israel and Jews with words and/or misdeeds. If that isn't enough, in 2004, Buttigieg worked on the (failed) presidential campaign of John Kerry, whose second wife, Teresa Heinz, heiress to the Heinz Foundation via the Heinz Fortune, is no proponent of Jews.

Ben Johnson, in his February 13, 2004 article for FrontPage Magazine "Teresa Heinz Kerry: Bag Lady For The Radical Left", says "Teresa Heinz Kerry financed the secretive Tides Foundation to the tune of more than $4 million dollars over the years." The Tides Foundation/Center, funds, among other leftist causes, CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations , better known as the Hamas Adoration Society), determimed an 'unindicted co-conspirator' from the Holyland Trial, in Federal Court.

How much of Kerry's wife's $4m+ donation to Tides was used for suicide vest material we'll probably never know. Tzvi Ben-Gedalyahu, in his October 26, 2014 article for The Jewish Press, wrote "Fund Headed By Kerry's Wife Donated To Anti-Israel 'Conflct Kitchen", the place in Pittsburgh, PA, "that serves up food on a platter of Anti-Semitism." Apparently, Heinz-Kerry could not care less that her less than noble wallet would ever be considered Nobel Peace Prize material.

Does anyone seriously believe John Kerry's po‎sition in a Biden Administration would begin and end with merely acclimating to being solely the Climate Change Czar? Biden has not denied he would put Kerry front and center in the 'Situation Room'. No doubt, Buttigieg's gig wouldn't be solely confined to Transportation. For American and Israeli Jews, it is a cautionary tale.