How much will COVID fears impact Aliyah to Israel?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, talks about the current issues and fears concerning the coronavirus vaccine in particular.

He states that the conflict of safe vs, danger regarding the COVID-19 virus can cause mass hysteria, panic, undue stress further exacerbated by lockdowns.

Minskoff in the form of suggestions talks about ways to deal with the craziness and not be caught up in it like a whirlwind. Accordingly, the G-d given common sense and wisdom when tapped will keep you on the blessed Aliyah Trail.