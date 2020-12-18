Zot Hanukkah: What was the real conflict with the Greeks?

Before the holiday ends, a short Video Dvar Torah given at the Sderot Hesder Yeshiva makes the real conflict with the Greeks clear.

Tags: Rabbi Yonatan Kirsch Hanukkah Sderot Hesder Yeshiva
Rabbi Yonatan Kirsch ,

Rabbi Yoni Kirsch
Rabbi Yoni Kirsch
Yair Yulis

It's a deep conflict, and it can be seen behind the victory of the Maccabees and the miracle of the oil

So - What are we celebrating on Chanukah?



top