It's a deep conflict, and it can be seen behind the victory of the Maccabees and the miracle of the oil
So - What are we celebrating on Chanukah?
Zot Hanukkah: What was the real conflict with the Greeks?
Before the holiday ends, a short Video Dvar Torah given at the Sderot Hesder Yeshiva makes the real conflict with the Greeks clear.
Rabbi Yoni Kirsch
Yair Yulis
