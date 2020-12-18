

Zot Hanukkah: What was the real conflict with the Greeks? Before the holiday ends, a short Video Dvar Torah given at the Sderot Hesder Yeshiva makes the real conflict with the Greeks clear. Rabbi Yonatan Kirsch ,

Yair Yulis Rabbi Yoni Kirsch It's a deep conflict, and it can be seen behind the victory of the Maccabees and the miracle of the oil So - What are we celebrating on Chanukah?



