That's why he's doing all this?? (Talking Parsha - Miketz)

After more than 20 years, Yosef finally meets his brothers, he recognizes them but they don't recognize him. Yosef calls his brothers "spies", puts them in prison and begins working on a plan to get Binyamin to Egypt as well.

We would expect the reason behind all this to have to do with everything his brothers did to him in the past, but the Torah brings a different reason, Yosef's dreams: "Recalling the dreams that he had dreamed about them, Joseph said to them, You are spies.."

This is very odd, why is this so important to Yosef?

If the dreams are a prophecy they will happen one way or another, why would Yosef, jeopardize his father's health, just in order to fulfill his dream??