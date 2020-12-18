2,809 new coronavirus infections, positivity rate rises to 3.6%

A total of 2,809 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed across Israel Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Friday morning.

Roughly 79,000 tests were conducted Thursday, with a test positivity rate of 3.6%. The percentage of tests coming back positive has risen in recent days, hitting 3.4% Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition rose Friday morning to 419, up from 413 Thursday evening. There are now 105 patients on respirators, compared to 106 on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, 3,050 coronavirus-related fatalities have been reported across Israel, including 11 on Thursday and 12 on Wednesday.

The number of new cases diagnosed in Israel per day averaged 2,241 this week, closing in on the level the Coronavirus Cabinet has set for the imposition of a partial lockdown, fixed at 2,500 new diagnosed cases per day.