Gantz to members of his faction: We are going to elections

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday convened the members of his faction and prepared them for the possibility of elections. The gathering comes amid contacts for a compromise between the Likud and Blue and White.

According to a report on Kan 11 News, Gantz told the members of Blue and White that "we are going to elections. We will start a campaign soon."

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing between the Likud and Blue and White in an attempt to reach a compromise that would prevent elections, although both parties deny that such talks are taking place. The sides appear too far apart to reach a solution.

The Likud's idea is to postpone the implementation of the rotation between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Gantz and extend the term of the government. However, the Likud refuses to pass legislation that would prevent Netanyahu from going to elections before the rotation is implemented.

A senior official in Blue and White told Kan 11 News, "There is a greater chance of agreeing on legislation that will stipulate that the Knesset will not be dispersed even in the absence of a budget - and thus there will be an 'extension of time' for negotiations."

The date marked by both sides as a tentative deadline for contacts is Sunday - because after that there will not be enough time left to approve legislation.