German ministers send Hanukkah greetings in Hebrew

Senior German government ministers participate in special clip initiated by the Chief Rabbi of Berlin and Chabad emissary.

Tags: German Chabad Hanukkah German Government German Jews
Nitsan Keidar ,

German Foreign Minister wishes Happy Hanukkah
German Foreign Minister wishes Happy Hanukkah
Berlin Jewish community

A special tribute from the senior government ministers of Germany: A video clip in which they wish the Jewish communities "Happy Hanukkah" in Hebrew.

The clip features senior government officials including the foreign minister, interior minister and justice minister, alongside members of the country’s soccer team, actors, artists and other familiar faces in Germany.

Participants in the video clip also referred to the lighting of Hanukkah candles that is held each night of Hanukkah at the Brandenburg Gate.

The moving video clip was distributed among the members of the Jewish communities.



top