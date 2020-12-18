Netanyahu lights Hanukkah candles while in isolation

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening participated in the lighting of the eighth candle of Hanukkah at his official residence in Jerusalem.

Due to the fact that the Prime Minister is in isolation after coming into contact with a coronavirus carrier, he stood at a distance while the members of his family lit the candles in the menorah.

In a photo he posted to Facebook, Netanyahu is seen waving to his wife Sara. “Eighth candle with social distancing. I'm still in isolation, and there are things I can only do from a distance right now. Chag Sameach to all,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Netanyahu's isolation is expected to end on Friday. On Saturday night he will be the first citizen in Israel to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Earlier on Thursday it was reported that the health maintenance organizations are advancing the vaccination campaign against coronavirus and are expected to start vaccinating at risk groups and the elderly as early as this coming Monday.

The vaccination campaign in Israel begins amid a surge in cases and the fear of a third lockdown in the coming days.