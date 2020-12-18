Biden adviser tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), the incoming White House senior adviser for President-elect Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Biden-Harris transition team said that "Richmond was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with the President-elect.”

The statement added that Biden tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday, and that Richmond will self-quarantine for 14 days.

On Wednesday it was reported that Biden will receive a coronavirus vaccine next week and would get the shot in public.

Biden recently said in an interview that he will be "happy to" get a coronavirus vaccine and will get it publicly to demonstrate his confidence in it.

"That's the moment in which I will stand before the public" and get the vaccine, Biden said. "People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already the numbers are really staggeringly low, and it matters what the President and Vice President do."