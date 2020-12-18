Deceptive reality: Fighting against illusion

As we welcome the new month of Tevet and the beloved holiday of Hanukkah reaches its illuminating crescendo this week, our hosts enthusiastically relate to the action-packed Torah portion of Miketz which features themes whose messages resonate with the urgency of the unique, "uncertain" times in which we are living.

These days may seem uncertain, even chaotic. but Hashem knows exactly what He is doing.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman ponder Yosef’s unprecedented rise to power and his interpretations of Pharaoh’s dreams against the backdrop of the Egyptian mindset of a divided universe - and the Hanukkah struggle of reality vs. illusion.

The duality of reality is itself an illusion, and only a manifestation of the perfect Oneness of G-d.

Do not miss this opportunity to hear Jim Long share from his vast knowledge of ancient Egypt, pointing to fascinating references to the Biblical figure of Yosef in ancient Egyptian historical and archeological records.