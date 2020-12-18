America first, then everything else

Incoming Biden administration lays out ambitious plans for first 100 days. Foreign policy - OUT, domestic policy - IN.

With any presidential administration, the first 100 days are a benchmark of ambitions and accomplishments.

Joe Biden and his administration plan to tackle a lot in that timeframe, such as vaccinating Americans against the coronavirus, and police and immigration reform, among other issues.

As it stands now, foreign policy will be less significant in the first hundred days of the administration and issues like the agreement with Iran will wait until after the corona crisis becomes less significant.



