FDA panel endorses Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

A federal panel of outside experts on Thursday endorsed the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and recommended the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) move forward with emergency authorization.

The panel voted 20-0, with one abstention, that the safety and efficacy of the vaccine outweigh the risks for use in individuals age 18 and older, according to The Hill.

The FDA is expected to agree with the committee's recommendation, and an emergency use authorization could come as soon as Thursday evening or Friday.

Earlier this week, the FDA announced that the Moderna coronavirus vaccine is safe and 94.1% effective, just as the company had stated.

The FDA has already approved the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, following a recommendation from its own vaccine advisers.

The US is scheduled to begin its vaccination campaign on Monday, with doses of the Pfizer vaccine to reach 145 locations across the country.