Gaza braces for record high in coronavirus infections

Officials in Gaza warned of a continued rise in Corona infections, which, they say, poses a significant threat to public wellbeing.

A press release stated that "in the coming weeks, a peak in virus infections is expected as the most dangerous stage approaches."

With more COVID-19 carriers hospitalized, local hospitals have opened their doors to patients alongside the regular EU-funded facilities.

In the meantime, the PA "Ministry of Health" in Ramallah reported 18 new Corona-related deaths over the past 24 hours and an additional 12 in Gaza. Infection hotspots include: Gaza—1 ,015 new cases, Ramallah—208, Shchem (Nablus)—194, Jenin—179, and Hebron—153.

The recovery rate within PA-controlled territories and Gaza stands at 80.2%, with active cases at 18.9% and the mortality rate at 0.9%.

According to the report, 132 patients are hospitalized in critical condition, with 36 on ventilators.