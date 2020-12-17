Alarming rise in morbidity in haredi sector

Health Ministry Director of Public Health Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis warned Thursday evening that there has been an alarming increase in coronavirus morbidity within the haredi sector in recent days.

"In haredi society, there is a threefold increase in the rate of positive tests as well as a two-and-a-half-fold increase in the number of people hospitalized in critical condition," she said, emphasizing that the data presents a "very worrying picture."

According to her, the increase in morbidity is reflected in all ages, including populations at risk, with an increase of about 150% in morbidity in the haredi community of Bnei Brak. "We had hoped that there would be no widespread morbidity in haredi society, but we are seeing a dramatic increase - twice the national average."

Dr. Alroy-Preis called on the public to get vaccinated when the vaccines become available.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein will be vaccinated against the corona virus this coming Saturday evening at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. Netanyahu and Edelstein will be among the first in Israel to be vaccinated in order to set an example for the rest of the country and encourage the public to get vaccinated.