Rabbi Cherlow slams campaign to pay celebrities to be vaccinated

Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, head of the ethics department at the Tzohar rabbinical organization, criticized the initiative at the HMOs, according to which celebrities will receive money in exchange for being vaccinated against the coronavirus and posting about it on their social media accounts.

"The idea of ​​introducing a vaccine for celebrities to persuade others to get vaccinated is so perverse that it is not clear how to respond," Rabbi Cherlow said.

He said, "The medical staff and high-risk groups should be vaccinated before embarking on persuasion campaigns. And if you need persuasion campaigns - you can base them on volunteer celebrities who are themselves in high-risk groups or at an older age."

The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, clarified in a letter to the directors of the HMOs that the high-risk groups must be vaccinated first and that they must act in an equitable manner in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

"We welcome the desire of public figures to be vaccinated in front of the cameras to encourage the population. We will do these things gradually, only when we have enough vaccines. We are currently giving vaccinations according to the order we have established," said Prof. Levy.

The HMOs have in recent days approached opinion leaders to examine the possibility of receiving the vaccine before the general public, and in some cases the possibility of paying them for it has even been considered.