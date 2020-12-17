Watch Live: Musical event to honor memory of Har Nof attack

Every year since the 2014 terrorist attack in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem, victims of the murder spree and their family members have been honored at a live musical performance in the capital city. This year, due to the coronavirus crisis, the event was pushed off and will be presented on Arutz Sheva tonight. Star singer Yonatan Raziel is set to lead the virtual event, performing a number of his top hits at the Hurva synagogue in the Old City.

Tonight's performance will also honor IDF lone soldiers, allowing their family members abroad to participate in the event.

Singer Moshe Zaretsky described the feeling of performing in front of an audience after an extended layoff due to the COVID crisis and said he expects the most special part of the evening to take place when a victim of the 2014 attack who's undergone years of rehabilitation will light the last Hanukkah candle. Zaretsky says that the event conveys the message that the "Eternal Nation" is "not just a mantra but living reality."

"We continue hoping for the Redemption and will never succumb to terror," he says.