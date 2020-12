As the world begins to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, we can begin to the see the end of this terrible global pandemic.

This idea of the "beginning of the end" is encoded into the name of Parashat Miketz. What does the word "Miketz" mean, and what can we learn from it?

