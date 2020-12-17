Watch: Israel Philharmonic plays Hanukkah songs

In honor of Hanukkah, the Israel Philharmonic engaged in a special project, releasing a new arrangement of a traditional Hanukkah song for every night of the holiday.

Each arrangement ends with a festive rendition of "Rock of Ages."

For the first night - "Ner Li Dakik" for one player.

For the second night, "Hava Narima" for two players.

For the third night, "Baanu Hoshesh Legaresh" for three players.

For the fourth night, "Mi Yemalel" for four players.

For the fifth night, "Hanukiah Li Yesh" for five players.

For the sixth night, "Hanukkah, Hanukkah" for six players.

For the seventh night, "Sevivon" for seven players.

The eighth and final video is being kept as a surprise. It is to be released tonight, the eighth night of Hanukkah, on the Facebook page of the Philharmonic.